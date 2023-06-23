Woman arrested after crashing into pedestrian, two parked vehicles with 5 kids in her car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was arrested Thursday night after police say she crashed into a pedestrian, fled the scene, and crashed into several parked vehicles, all while she had five children in her car.

Police said the incident started around 10:30 p.m. near 36th and Florist, where a 24-year-old woman hit a pedestrian while driving in the area. The woman fled the scene.

As police were chasing after her, MPD says the woman crashed into two parked cars and a pole near 35th and Silver Spring Drive. The woman was arrested on the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the woman had five kids in the car with her at the time of the crashes: two boys, ages 6 and 3, and three females, ages 10, 9, and 1. The 6-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other children were treated on the scene.

Police said the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.

Now, charges against the 24-year-old woman are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

