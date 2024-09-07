Woman and unborn child dead after shooting, Kenosha police say

According to the Kenosha Police Department, a woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting near 65th St and 13th Ave.

The shooting happened around 4:28 p.m. Friday.

The woman was in a car resting against a concrete pillar. Police say the woman had appeared to have been shot.

The Kenosha Fire Department transported the woman to a local hospital.

The woman, a 22-year-old, and her unborn child died.

Police collected evidence and canvassed the area for witnesses until about 9:55 p.m. Friday.

The Kenosha Police Department encourages anyone with information that may assist our investigators to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 262-656-1234.

