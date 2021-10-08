Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman accuses UW System of failing to stop harassment

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
Regents OK millions in UW-Madison tuition hikes
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:36:21-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student has filed a federal lawsuit alleging UW System officials didn't do enough to protect her and other women from a chancellor's husband who was sexually harassing them.

The Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Stephanie Goettl Vander Pas filed the lawsuit Tuesday. She alleges Alan Hill, husband to then-UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper, harassed her and other women.

The filing contends UW-Whitewater employees knew Hill's long history of sexual harassment but still allowed women to be exposed to him. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Vander Pas first came forward with the allegations in 2018. Hill was banned from campus and Kopper resigned as chancellor in December of that year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku