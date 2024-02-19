Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman accused in 2023 Mother's Day shooting to be sentenced Monday

Anteyona Sandifer plead guilty in connection to a car crash that killed five people on Mother's Day last year. She was 20 years old at the time and had never held a drivers license.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 07:12:43-05

A woman who plead guilty in connection to a 2023 Mother's Day crash that killed five people is being sentenced Monday.

Anteyona Sandifer was 20 years old at the time of the wreck. Court records show she had never held a drivers license.

She was charged with 11 felonies in connection to the fatal crash. Those counts include four for second-degree reckless homicide, five counts of knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license causing death and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The crash happened near 60th and Fond Du Lac. Police say Sandifer ran a red light and crashed into another car before spinning out and hitting a traffic pole. One child and three teenagers died at the scene, and one man died at the hospital.

Police say Sandifer was going 30-35 miles per hour over the speed limit when she blew through the red light.

Sandifer faces a maximum sentence of 165 years in prison.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month