Woman accused in 2023 Mother's Day shooting to be sentenced Monday

A woman who plead guilty in connection to a 2023 Mother's Day crash that killed five people is being sentenced Monday.

Anteyona Sandifer was 20 years old at the time of the wreck. Court records show she had never held a drivers license.

She was charged with 11 felonies in connection to the fatal crash. Those counts include four for second-degree reckless homicide, five counts of knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license causing death and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The crash happened near 60th and Fond Du Lac. Police say Sandifer ran a red light and crashed into another car before spinning out and hitting a traffic pole. One child and three teenagers died at the scene, and one man died at the hospital.

Police say Sandifer was going 30-35 miles per hour over the speed limit when she blew through the red light.

Sandifer faces a maximum sentence of 165 years in prison.

