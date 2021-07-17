Watch
Woman, 24, fatally shot after nightclub fight

Posted at 7:54 AM, Jul 17, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that was a result of an argument in a nightclub.

They say a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed in the area of E. Michigan Street and N. Water Street after the argument around 1:12 a.m.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody and Milwaukee Police are investigating his connection to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

