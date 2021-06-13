WIU revives student teaching at Wisconsin tribal schools

MACOMB — Western Illinois University is giving students a chance to gain teaching experience at Native American tribal schools in Wisconsin.

In a news release, the school says that beginning in the fall, students can take part in what's called the Tribal School Teaching Program.

One student has already been selected to participate in the 16-week program and others are encouraged to apply.

The program is similar to one the school had in the 1970s and 1980s in which students completed their student teaching in Montana.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip