Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.

According to police, the man, who was armed, entered the store just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say patrons were able to escape outside and then barricaded the door, keeping the suspect inside until officers arrived. Police have not reported any injuries.

Jeanine Jackson saw it all. She told TMJ4's Bruce Harrison she was seated and just about to order pancakes when the man entered the store. She said he had a knife in each hand.

"Robber comes in and he says: 'Open the register. Open the register. Open the register. If anybody try to leave, I'm gonna kill y'all,'" said Jackson.

Jackson said a customer approached the robber with a concealed weapon, and the rest of the diners took the opportunity to run outside. No shots were fired, she said.

"I'm so shocked. You know, I have other things I'm trying to do. It's been very, very difficult for me to move forward," said Jackson.

