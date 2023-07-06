With city's help, local developer improving old neighborhood home by home

MILWAUKEE — For Arthor Delaney, work isn't just about flipping homes — it's about improving the place where he grew up.

"40 years ago, when we moved over here, it was a nice, clean neighborhood," said Delaney, the owner of Advance Investors.

Delaney and his team are now working to fully restore two vacant homes near 24th and Vienna as part of a new city project, Homes MKE.

"It makes me feel really good that I'm part of something good, that I'm part of something positive and helping Milwaukee," said Delaney, who grew up just a few blocks away on 25th St.

The Department of City Development formally announced Homes MKE in April, sharing a plan to renovate up to 150 tax-foreclosed homes for future home ownership and rent-to-own opportunities. The Department is subsidizing Delaney's work and 14 other emerging developers with $15 million in ARPA funds.

"I'm just so proud of the team that put together the architects of the program itself and making sure that emerging developers are part of this initiative," said Vanessa Koster, Department of City Development Deputy Commissioner.

In total, Advance Investors will be renovating 15 homes over two years. Each home, Delaney said, should take about 90 days to complete. They estimate one of the homes they're working on will cost up to $60,000 to renovate, with the city subsidizing around half of the expenses.

"From start to finish I'm totally renovating. They will come in and not have to do any work for the next 30 years. Totally renovated. New water lines. New plumbing. New roofs. You call it, this house is getting it," said Delaney.

For Delaney, it's important that he can share the work with someone else who is a stakeholder in the community — his son.

"It's really great. It has its ups and downs, but I'd rather work for my dad than anybody else," said Justin Delaney, a project manager and finisher with Advance Investors.

Some of the rehabbed homes are expected to go on the market as early as this fall.

"My generation, we're owning homes now. And we're looking for houses that even though we can't get them brand new, we're looking for something close to brand new. And we don't want to have to put a whole bunch of money into it. We just want to come in and set up shop," said Justin Delaney.

Information for people interested in living in the made-new rehabbed homes is available on the City's website.

