WISDOT works to wrap up construction projects across SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Construction projects in our area are wrapping up as we get ready for the winter season.

Over I-41 approaching North Avenue, crews are busy working on the north leg of the Zoo Interchange project. But not just on the interstate, also on the roadway above.

Construction crews are installing a temporary road bridge. In the upcoming months, Union Pacific trains will be shifted onto the new tracks while the old tracks are being demolished. This will mean interstate closures during the demolition process.

"That will be one of the main components to the north leg project," said Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Pyritz said about all of the projects on the north leg have been relativity smooth so far and are running on schedule, with most of the main work happening in next two years. However, this is the time of year when smaller projects across southeast Wisconsin are beginning to wrap up.

"There’s always challenges when you have a complex project. But we are still hitting the benchmarks we want to see," said Pyritz.

According to Pyritz in Kenosha County, lanes are starting to open up on Highway 50 just west of the interstate. Construction on the eastbound side is still ongoing.

In Racine County, projects on highways 11, 20 and 38 are also nearing completion.

"We are opening up lanes, putting traffic on that. A lot of the work that will be remaining this season is nearly the punch list work, wrapping that project up," said Pyritz.

Pyritz said most of the smaller projects have a Thanksgiving and early December completion date.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip