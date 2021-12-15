WisDOT warns drivers to be cautious amid strong winds Wednesday evening

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be especially careful on roads this evening as 60-plus mile per hour winds are expected to blow through southeastern Wisconsin.

The strong winds and possibly severe storms are expected to begin late Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning.

WisDOT warns strong winds can make driving dangerous, especially for high-profile vehicles like trucks. They are at risk of losing control or tipping over in windy conditions.

WisDOT offers the following tips amid the high winds (verbatim):

Be weather aware and know before you go. Monitor NWS advisories in your area. Download WisDOT’s 511 app [511wi.gov] to monitor conditions on your route.

Watch for objects in the road. Loose objects and tree branches may be blown around.

Wind gusts may be stronger in more exposed areas like open roads, on bridges, and on overpasses. Bridges can get icy when other roads are clear.

Keep a safe distance from other vehicles to allow time to anticipate wind gusts, avoid debris in the road and eliminate the risk of a crash if a vehicle is pushed out of its lane.

Buckle up, phone down to eliminate distractions. Keep a firm grip on the wheel because strong wind gusts make it harder to steer. Slow down to maintain control over the vehicle.

Truckers carrying empty trailers or light loads are especially vulnerable. Make certain open or deck loaded cargo is secured properly. Be extra cautious in open areas where wind gusts could push a truck out of its lane.

If wind gusts are so strong that safe driving is not possible, drivers should pull over away from trees or other objects. Stay in the vehicle until the wind dies down.

