WisDOT to resume work on noise walls along I-41/894 in Milwaukee County on Sept. 12

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will resume work to install noise walls along I-41/894 in Milwaukee County overnight on Monday, Sept. 12.

The work is anticipated to take two months to complete.

According to WisDOT, the noise wall installation will include new anchorages and full replacement of the outside parapet wall, as well as a portion of the bridge deck.

There will be an initial shift of I-41/894 south traffic at Cold Spring Road overnight on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, there will also be a long-term full closure of Cold Spring Road eastbound and westbound between WIS 100 (108th Street) and 92nd Street. The detour route at I-41/894 will be posted using Layton Avenue.

For more information, visit the region's 511 website.

