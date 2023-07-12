WisDOT to host public meetings regarding I-794 Lake Interchange Study

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be holding two public meetings this August to discuss the I-794 Lake Interchange Study, which is looking into ways to improve infrastructure between the Hoan Bridge and the Milwaukee River.

The meeting announcement comes after WisDOT released several concepts of how they could redesign I-794. One of those concepts proposes making no changes, while six suggest redesigning the interstate.

The remaining two recommend removing the interstate all together, opening up more than 15 acres of land.

WisDOT said the goal of the public meetings is to offer the public an opportunity to learn about the study and speak with WisDOT officials about the project. Attendees will be able to provide input on the project proposals and understand the whole process moving forward.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Milwaukee Mariott Downtown, 625 N Milwaukee St. The second meeting will be held the following day, on Aug. 2 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at St. Thomas More High School, 2601 E Morgan Ave.

To view WisDOT's proposed concepts, click here.

More information on the entire I-794 project can be found online here.

