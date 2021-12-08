WisDOT to hold public input meeting on I-94 East/West project

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding two public meetings on the I-94 East/West project.

The project would reconstruct 3.5 miles of roadway from 70th to 16th Street. It would widen the road to six or eight lanes and eliminate left-turn lanes.

Previous project designs have received criticism from the public with some locals attempting to halt the $1 billion project, arguing the money could be better used on local roadways instead.

However, according to WisDOT, the corridor has a crash rate of two-and-a-half times higher than similar state highways. The improvements are needed to decrease traffic congestion and make the corridor safer by eliminating left-hand entrance and exit ramps, the department argues.

Michael Pyritz with WisDOT said public input is critical in the overall process.

To learn more about the project, click here.

The two meetings will take place on:

December 8, 2021

4:00-7:00pm

State Fair Park, Tommy Thompson Youth Center, Gate #5,

640 S. 84th St., Milwaukee

MCTS Route 33

December 9, 2021

4:00-7:00pm

Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources - Milwaukee Office,

1027 W. St. Paul, Milwaukee

Connections at nearby intermodal station – via HOP, MCTS Routes 12, 31

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip