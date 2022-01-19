Watch
WisDOT eases test requirements for potential school bus drivers

Copyright Getty Images | Mario Tama
File image of school buses
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 19, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will temporarily ease the requirements for becoming a school bus driver in an attempt to get more people behind the wheel and help school districts strained by a shortage of drivers.

The DOT is waiving the portion of the test for potential drivers that requires them to identify bus engine components.

A recent waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration temporarily allows states to modify the test for school bus drivers. Wisconsin’s waiver expires at the end of March.

Also, the DMV has sent a letter to nearly 1,000 former drivers who let their school bus license lapse encouraging them to renew their endorsement and check out employment opportunities in their community.

