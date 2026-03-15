WisDOT advises public to avoid traveling during winter storm in northern Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising against traveling in the winter storm across northern Wisconsin.

According to the WisDOT, the blizzard conditions are making traveling on highways extremely hazardous and often impassable, with the storm expected to cause continued deteriorating conditions for southern Wisconsin counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued blizzard warnings across many northern Wisconsin counties and extending the warning into Monday.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP A truck drives along Interstate 335 during a winter storm, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, near Luther, Okla.

Due to the heavy snowfall, snow plows are having difficulties clearing the roads in many locations, with other secondary routes suspending winter maintenance operations to focus on main primary roadways.

The WisDOT also states that heavy snowfall, whiteout visibility, dangerously high winds, and blowing and drifting snow is causing significant road conditions.

The WisDOT asks the public to avoid traveling and to heed all warnings in these areas as well as monitor the road conditions.

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