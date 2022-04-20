WisDOT: 30-day closure of Green Bay Ave. to EB Silver Spring Drive begins Wednesday

GLENDALE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has notified motorists of the upcoming 30-day closure of the WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue) ramp to eastbound Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

Motorists can expect WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue) ramp to eastbound Silver Spring Drive to close Wednesday until late May.

The ramp is closed to replace aging pavement, improve ramp realignment, and install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons to improve the pedestrian crossing.

The detour will allow motorists to use the ramp from westbound Silver Spring Drive to southbound Sherman Boulevard to connect with eastbound Silver Spring Drive.

