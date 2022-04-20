Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

WisDOT: 30-day closure of Green Bay Ave. to EB Silver Spring Drive begins Wednesday

Construction
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Construction blockades prevent pedestrians from using a downtown Omaha sidewalk on March 2, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Construction
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 17:53:30-04

GLENDALE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has notified motorists of the upcoming 30-day closure of the WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue) ramp to eastbound Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

Motorists can expect WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue) ramp to eastbound Silver Spring Drive to close Wednesday until late May.

The ramp is closed to replace aging pavement, improve ramp realignment, and install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons to improve the pedestrian crossing.

The detour will allow motorists to use the ramp from westbound Silver Spring Drive to southbound Sherman Boulevard to connect with eastbound Silver Spring Drive.

For real-time traffic information and traveling conditions, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule