Wisconsin's Johnson goes on attack with campaign ads

Greg Nash/AP
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on March 3, 2021. Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has decided to seek reelection to a third term, two Republicans with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jan 10, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has released a pair of television ads attempting to frame his reelection campaign he announced the day before as being about fixing a broken country.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hitting Johnson for breaking his pledge not to serve more than two terms and are trying to paint him as an out-of-touch millionaire.

The early salvos come in a race in a nearly evenly divided Wisconsin that’s expected to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested in the country with control of the U.S. Senate at play.

There is a large field of Democratic candidates fighting both to win the Aug. 9 primary and take hits at Johnson along the way.

