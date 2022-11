BROOKFIELD — The first-ever PGA Tour Superstore in Wisconsin is planned to open this winter in Brookfield, according to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The store will be located at 18550 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield where the old Babies 'R' Us used to be. It will sell clubs, balls, shoes, and apparel. It will also offer golf services like lessons.

The Milwaukee Business Journal said that there are around 60 stores in the United States already.

