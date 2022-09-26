Wisconsin's first human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin's first human case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a Sheboygan County resident, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday.

Cases of the West Nile Virus have also been reported in two horses and a bird in Wisconsin. The animals were in Trempealeau, Monroe, and Milwaukee counties.

Despite cooler temperatures, DHS says mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile Virus will continue until the first hard frost (temperatures below 28 degrees for at least four straight hours).

According to DHS, the virus is spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

"This report of the first case of West Nile Virus in a person is a reminder of the continued importance of taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the viruses they carry as we move into the fall," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness."

The virus does not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person, DHS says. 80% of people who are infected do not get sick and those who do become ill experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue. Less than 1% who become infected get seriously ill with symptoms like high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma.

DHS says the best way to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes is to reduce exposure and eliminate breeding sites. Here are tips DHS and Sheboygan County Health and Human Services offer:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly-fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.

Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use.

Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

