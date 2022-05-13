Wisconsin's first 'Agrihood': A neighborhood focused on farm-to-table community living

MUKWONAGO, Wis. -- In our Two Americas series, we show you parts of America you may know, or might not.

This report focuses on the importance of the farm-to-table lifestyle and community.

We have all heard of new homes built around a golf course, but what about a farm?

It is Curt Wiebelhaus' backyard! He dreamed up the idea and told us, "We couldn't have dreamed it as well as it is."

Ten beautiful homes sit on roughly 40 acres of land in Mukwonago. The homeowners all bought in on the same idea of an 'Agrihood.' If you have never heard of Agrihood before, just think of the words 'Agriculture' and 'Neighborhood' put together.

Cows are not the only neighbors they share the space with. So are the bees and chickens. Wiebelhaus says everyone has followed through with taking part.

Cassie Ziller moved here from Waukesha County with her son and husband. "I love taking the food from seed all the way through harvest, and getting to show my son to understand where food comes from," said Ziller.

Angie Pawluczek had never been near a chicken before moving here from Oak Creek. She is so happy her children will grow up here. "Having our kids be able to grow up and learning where it all comes from is pretty incredible," Pawluczek said.

Wiebelhaus adds, "The piece that really is the cherry on top and has been beautiful is the neighbors. How much of a family we are together."

It's an idea that the Wiebelhaus discovered in a magazine article, and has bloomed into this:

As they await a third season of new fruits and vegetables that will soon begin to sprout.

According to the Urban Land Institute, there are 90 Agrihoods in the United States. This was the first one in Wisconsin.

