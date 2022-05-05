Wisconsin's coolest Airbnb is a submarine

MANITOWOC, Wis. — You can call it a hotel. You can call it an Airbnb. You can call it whatever you want as long as you include the phrase 'one of the most unique overnight experiences in Wisconsin.'

The USS Cobia, a decommissioned World War II submarine in Manitowoc, is allowing people to do overnight stays on the historic vessel. In total, the sub can sleep 65 people. That makes it great for large parties or overnight field trips. There are options to have private parties or do educational trips for students. Here is the AirBnB listing.

Included in the stay is a personalized tour of the submarine, all bedding and toiletries are provided, and a light breakfast. For private parties, it costs $500 for five people and then each additional person is $50. For educational overnight stays, it's $50. It's all part of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

The USS Cobia was restored to resemble its 1945 appearance. While it is no longer active, it serves as a tribute to the men and women who built it and the sailors who went to war on it.

The ship actually fought in multiple battles in the Pacific Ocean. At one point, it sunk all the way to the bottom of the ocean floor off the coast of Thailand. The crew thought they would be stuck, but they managed to find a way to get the sub moving again and they sailed off.

If you want to schedule an overnight stay, reach out to the museum by calling the phone number at (920) 374 4003 or visiting their website.

