Wisconsin's biggest self-pour tap wall opens in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — Calling all beer, wine, and other beverage lovers! Wisconsin's largest self-serve beverage tap wall just opened in Lake Geneva.

Geneva Tap House is open now and offers a 50-tap self-pour draft beverage system featuring draft beers, wine, and more.

Head to the tap house and check out the wall, which has interactive tap screens that allow you to explore everything the wall has to offer, including details like alcohol by volume, International Bitterness Units, tasting notes, and prices.

Then, once you've made your selection, use the provided wristband to activate the tap and pour a taste or a full pint. Even better, use the wristband to also track how many ounces you have drunk!

“The tap wall has been a big hit with our customers. It’s fun and new and people are really enjoying the freedom to pick what they want and exactly how much they want,” shared Heidi McGraw, one of the taprooms founders. “The system is very easy to use and provides tons of data that makes it easy for us to manage everything on the backend.”

Drinks featured on the tap wall highlight local craft breweries, and most of the brews are from Wisconsin. According to a news release, two of the taps are nitro brews, there are five wine taps, and a variety of hard seltzers and ciders.

A news release from iPourIt, the technology used on Geneva Tap House's tap wall, says the beverage options on the wall are rotated regularly as well. So, if you don't like all of the options now, check back in a few weeks and they will be different.

