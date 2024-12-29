Wisconsin's biggest Hanukkah festival celebrates the Jewish festival of lights

Lubavitch is hosting Wisconsin's largest Hanukkah festival Dec. 29.

The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. at The Yard at Bayshore (5800 N Bayshore Dr).

The event is free and open to everyone - regardless of religious background.

Festival goers can enjoy a giant menorah lighting, Gelt drop, LED robot dancers, train rides, a 12 foot lite brite wall, and much more.

Visitors can also savor traditional holiday foods, including latkes and sufganiyot (jelly donuts). Check out the full menu of delicious kosher foods here.

New this year, the festival will hold its first annual Milwaukee Maccabee Awards ceremony.

RSVP to guarantee a free LED bracelet, along with coupons for a warm drink and donut.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an 8-day Jewish holiday celebrated by lighting a menorah each night, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

For more information about the festival check out the Laubvitch Wisconsin website.

