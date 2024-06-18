Wisconsin's 2024 tornado count climbs to 24, breaking the 30-year average

COLBY — Only halfway through 2024, a tornado in Marathon County pushes Wisconsin's tornado count to 24, breaking the state's 30-year average.

According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin averaged 23 tornadoes per year between 1981 and 2010.

The recent tornado briefly touched down around 9 A.M Monday, June 17, in Colby, WI, with winds of 70 MPH.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes by wind speed, between 65 to 200+ MPH.

The tornado in Colby received the lowest EF rating, EF0, on an EF0 to EF5 scale.

The tornado's path was 0.75 miles long and 46 yards wide. No one was injured in the fast-moving storm.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error