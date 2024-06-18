Watch Now
Wisconsin's 2024 tornado count climbs to 24, breaking the 30-year average

Tornado
Alonzo Adams/AP
FILE - A tornado forms near Banner Road and Praire Circle in El Reno, Okla. on Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Tornado
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 18, 2024

COLBY — Only halfway through 2024, a tornado in Marathon County pushes Wisconsin's tornado count to 24, breaking the state's 30-year average.

According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin averaged 23 tornadoes per year between 1981 and 2010.

The recent tornado briefly touched down around 9 A.M Monday, June 17, in Colby, WI, with winds of 70 MPH.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes by wind speed, between 65 to 200+ MPH.

The tornado in Colby received the lowest EF rating, EF0, on an EF0 to EF5 scale.

The tornado's path was 0.75 miles long and 46 yards wide. No one was injured in the fast-moving storm.

