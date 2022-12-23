Wisconsinites plan to stay indoors this holiday weekend as frigid temperatures roll through

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — On Thursday morning Milwaukee residents were clearing snow off of their vehicles and preparing for holiday shopping before the winter storm hits.

For Joe Highshaw, he plans to stay indoors this holiday weekend, spending time with his children and grandkids. Highshaw said he is used to being out in bitterly cold temperatures. As a mail carrier for more than 30 years, he worked in artic cold temperatures back in the 70s.

"With me, it was always my hands and feet that got cold but there’s nothing really you can do about it just have to be careful," said Highshaw.

As of Thursday afternoon, the winter storm already caused major travel headaches. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reported more than a dozen cancellations and delays. Milwaukee County Transit also warned riders to be aware of possible delays.

Dorthy Smith said her job gave her Thursday night off due to the cold.

"With the weather being so bad they gave us the day off tonight. We work third shift," said Smith.

Like Highshaw, Smith said she plans on staying indoors and spending the holidays with her family.

" I plan on staying at home with the kids and enjoy time at home with the family," said Smith.

Milwaukee County is under a snow emergency through Friday, December 23.

