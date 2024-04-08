Wisconsinites look for ways to witness historic total solar eclipse

All eyes will be on the sky as parts of North America are plunged into darkness during a rare total solar eclipse.

People all over Wisconsin are hoping to witness the historic event.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure met with a woman traveling all the way to New York to see it! Sandra Wicker calls herself a "retired wanderer," who now spends a lot of time volunteering around Milwaukee. But she said she just couldn't pass up the opportunity, and told Sydni a trip to Buffalo was the perfect adventure.

TMJ4 Sandra Wicker is taking a train from Milwaukee to Buffalo, NY to watch the total solar eclipse.

Sandra started booking train tickets, hotel rooms and finding solar eclipse gear since last summer.

"I have probably about 15 pair of solar eclipse glasses," Sandra said.

TMJ4 Sandra Wicker has been gearing up for her trip to see the total solar eclipse since last summer. Here's a closeup of her sweatshirt.

She got on her train last week and told Sydni the 14 hour ride would be worth it — she'll see the eclipse at 100% totality.

Here in Milwaukee, viewers will see about 90% totality.

Sandra says she's worked hard for many years and is grateful to use her retirement to see more of the world and be a part of historic moments.

"The important thing is to be with other people that are experiencing it as well. This is two! This is two in my lifetime."

Sydni has taken that very same train ride from Milwaukee and knows it's not for the weak, so here's hoping Sandra is having a great time in Buffalo!

Sydni also got a chance to chat with Jean Creighton the UWM Planetarium Director about what makes this solar eclipse so unique.

TMJ4 Jean Creighton is the director of the UW Planetarium which helps explain all kinds of celestial mysteries.

Autumn Carroll, a student, has been working with Creighton on solar eclipse events on campus.

TMJ4 Autumn Carroll is a student who has been helping set up solar eclipse events on UW's campus.

Sydni will have perspectives from these solar eclipse enthusiasts today at noon. Check out this story for a list of solar eclipse watch parties and where you can get your own set of glasses.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip