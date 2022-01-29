Wisconsinites are seeing higher than normal energy bills this winter, here's why

MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop this winter, your normal response would be to turn up your heat. But this time around, it could cost you.

"I took an overtime shift today at work that I normally wouldn't have taken. But I was like well, this will help me pay this month's electricity bill," said Milwaukee resident Jordan Morales.

Recently people across Wisconsin, including in Milwaukee, have been receiving higher than normal energy bills. They have taken to social media to air their frustrations.

"I clicked on the email and looked at it and saw that it was about $458, which was way more than what it typically is," said Morales.

"The most I had in the winter was probably like $87. And then December came and it shot up like $100 and some," said West Bend resident Susan Post.

But officials say this energy spike was coming.

"What's driving these high heating bills this winter is the natural gas cost, which is really a worldwide issue. There just wasn't enough natural gas that was produced during the coronavirus because there wasn't enough need. And then once that need increased so greatly in the past year or so there wasn't enough supply, so prices have gone up," said WeEnergies spokesperson, Brendan Conway.

So what can you do to keep your bills low this winter?

"Turn down your thermostat, put on a sweater or a blanket, and when it's sunny out open those shades. Let Mother Nature heat your house," said Conway.

Governor Tony Evers also unveiled an election-year plan that would send $150 to every Wisconsin resident which could be used to help pay high energy bills.

"Whether it's buying bacon in the grocery store or paying for electrical bills, the $150 will make a difference," said Evers.

Residents can apply for energy assistance through the Home Energy Plus Program and/or the Keep Wisconsin Cool/Warm Fund if they need help paying for heat.

