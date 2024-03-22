'I feel like we're still in December:' Wisconsinites and their dogs embrace the spring snow

MILWAUKEE — As snowfall in the Milwaukee area reached up to 8 inches on Friday some residents embraced the wintry conditions.

"I feel like we're still December, November," David Foster said while at Currie Dog Park in Wauwatosa.

TMJ4 News David Foster took his dog Lexie out for her first snow.

Foster is not a fan of the spring snow.

"I want spring. I want summer to be here," Foster added.

However, Foster loved the chance to bring his 1-year-old dog Lexi out for her first snow.

TMJ4 News David Foste's dog, Lexie.

"It's exciting for me too. I like seeing her excitement," Foster explained.

"Let him run and jump. He loves the snow, even though he was rescued from Abilene, Texas," said Kathy Johnson.

Johnson and her rescue dog, Zipper, were out also soaking in the late winter vibes while Johnson's daughter visited from Florida.

TMJ4 News Kathy Johnson took her dog Zipper out.

"It's a good chance for her to experience snow again. It has been a couple of years," Johnson stated.

After a pretty dry winter maybe spring snow is not so bad.

"It's beautiful, right? We know it's very temporary, especially this winter. It'll be gone in days. So you got to get out here and enjoy it," Johnson added.

