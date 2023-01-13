Wisconsin youth report increased anxiety, depression, suicide, Office of Children's Mental Health says

This story mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Editor's note: Tune into TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. to watch Taylor Lumpkin's report on the OCMH annual report.

The Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health (OCMH) released its 2022 annual report and it shows reports of suicide, depression, and anxiety among kids are up.

The OCMH released its detailed report Friday, saying the effects of the pandemic are continuing to weigh heavily on youth. Children returned to the classroom and found themselves facing new challenges like how to fill learning gaps, how to act in a classroom environment, and how to interact with peers.

Because some of these challenges are new, the OCMH decided to focus on concerns within schools and how to address new challenges related to children's mental health.

The OCMH said throughout its efforts, it found many lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how connections can reduce emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, and physical violence. However, the report did note that this problem of poor mental health among kids did start long before the pandemic.

What the report found was that anxiety, depression, and suicide reports are up again, and nearly 34% of Wisconsin students feel sad and hopeless almost every day. The OCMH said youth's sense of belonging at school is continuing to drop, especially among Hispanic students.

When looking at specific numbers, the OCMH found 52% of Wisconsin youth reported anxiety, 25% of females said they'd seriously considered self-harm, and 22% of Wisconsin youth reported self-harm. The report also states nearly half of LGBT youth in Wisconsin have seriously considered suicide.

To make matters worse, the ratio of mental health professionals to youth is much higher than what is recommended. According to the OCMH, the recommended ratio of community-based mental health professionals is 250:1. In Wisconsin, the ratio is 440:1.

For school-based psychologists, the recommended ratio is 500:1. In Wisconsin, it's 826:1.

The OCMH, however, also looked at some of the positive changes surrounding youth's mental health. It found the number of school-based mental health professionals is up, and schools can now consider mental health expansions thanks to federal pandemic funds.

Overall, the OCMH found that children who have good social connections and feel like they belong have better mental health, better academic outcomes, and engage in fewer risky behaviors. It found that being a part of a social network beyond family can lessen stress, reduce feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety, and can cause overall better well-being.

According to the report, feeling connected at school during youth can reduce the following in adulthood:



Emotional distress and odds of suicidal ideation

Physical violence, victimization, and perpetration

Sexually transmitted infection diagnosis

Prescription drug misuse and other illicit drug use

You can read the full report from the OCMH below.

