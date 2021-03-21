Menu

Wisconsin Women's Hockey wins NCAA title

WISC-TV
Badgers Hockey
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 21, 2021
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Daryl Watts scored a remarkable goal 3:16 into overtime, giving Wisconsin a record-tying sixth national title with a 2-1 victory over Northeastern in the women’s Frozen Four championship game on Saturday.

Watts had the puck behind the Northwestern net when Husky defenseman Megan Carter turned her back.

Watts, the leading scorer in the country, intentionally banked the puck off Carter’s back and it deflected by goalie Aerin Frankel.

Second-seeded Wisconsin (17-3-1) tied Minnesota for the most national title and technically is a back-to-back champion since the 2020 NCAA Tournament was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

