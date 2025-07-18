Wisconsin woman's 911 call reveals terrifying bear attack outside her rural home

COMSTOCK, Wis. — A 69-year-old woman from Barron County, Wisconsin, showed remarkable composure during a 911 call after being attacked by a bear outside her rural home.

Karen Frye was outside her home in Comstock when she encountered a black bear that attacked her, leaving her bleeding from multiple wounds.

"I was just attacked by a bear and I need some help," Frye told the emergency dispatcher, who seemed surprised by the call.

"You were attacked by a bear?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes," Frye confirmed.

As she waited for help to arrive, Frye's primary concern was for her dog, Daisey, who went missing during the attack.

"I think something I'm bleeding and my dog is missing. The bear is running around my yard," she told the dispatcher.

Frye had dropped her cell phone during the attack but managed to reach emergency services. Despite her injuries, she remained relatively calm during the call.

"Oh my gosh — I'm dripping blood everywhere," she said.

When asked where she was bleeding from, Frye responded, "Everywhere, my arm, my leg, my head."

Sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene were tasked with locating the aggressive bear. Body camera footage captured the moment deputies found the bear approximately 100 yards away and fired three shots.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the state is home to an estimated 24,000 black bears, with most residing in the northern third of the state.

The DNR reports that Karen Frye was recovering and in stable condition. The bear involved has not been found, but a preliminary investigation indicates the bear displayed aggressive behavior toward Frye. Efforts to locate and euthanize the bear are ongoing.

According to a DNR spokesperson, Frye's dog, Daisey, was treated by the vet but is doing well.

"She's home and as spunky as ever," the spokesperson told TMJ4.

