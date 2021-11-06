Watch
Wisconsin wins fifth straight, beats Rutgers, bowl eligible

Noah K. Murray/AP
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 19:00:38-04

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers

Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen and Jackson Acker each ran for a touchdown and Caesar Williams highlighted a dominate performance by the Badgers’ top-ranked defense by returning an interception 29 yards for a touchdown.

Mertz’s touchdown passes covered 1-yard John Chenal, 25 yards to Kendric Pryor and 72 yards to Danny Davis as the Badgers had their biggest point production since scoring 61 against Central Michigan early in 2019.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

