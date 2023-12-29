Wisconsin Weekend in Minute: Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off, NYE fireworks, Big Cheese Drop

MILWAUKEE — New Year's Eve is almost upon us! Here are some great ways to get out and celebrate the end of 2023 and the beginning of a new chapter this weekend.

FRIDAY

Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

December 28, 2023 - December 29, 2023

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

MANIA The ABBA Tribute

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Frosty Free Week

December 26-29 -9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

December 30- 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee County Zoo,

10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

SATURDAY

Back to the Future: Film with Orchestra

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Marquette Men's Basketball

1:00 PM

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Pudgie Pie Feast

Urban Ecology Center

1500 E. Park Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon - Giant Film

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Noon Year's Eve Party

11-12:30 p.m.

Greenfield Public Library,

5310 W Layton Ave,Greenfield,WI

SUNDAY

Harlem Globetrotters

1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

New Year's Eve Fireworks Show

8:30 p.m.

Deer District’s flat lot, off the corner of W. State St. and N. 6th St.

New Years Eve at Noon

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

NYE MKE 2024 -

An EPIC New Years Eve party

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

New Years Eve Masquerade Ball at The Iron Horse Hotel

The Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

ARIA's New Year's Eve Dinner

ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel,

139 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

New Year's Eve

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Sartori Big Cheese Drop & New Year's Eve Party

Plymouth Arts Center

520 E. Mill Street, Plymouth, WI 53073

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip