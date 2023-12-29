Wisconsin Weekend in Minute: Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off, NYE fireworks, Big Cheese Drop

MILWAUKEE — New Year's Eve is almost upon us! Here are some great ways to get out and celebrate the end of 2023 and the beginning of a new chapter this weekend.
FRIDAY
Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
December 28, 2023 - December 29, 2023
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
MANIA The ABBA Tribute
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street ,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Frosty Free Week
December 26-29 -9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
December 30- 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee County Zoo,
10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
SATURDAY
Back to the Future: Film with Orchestra
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Marquette Men's Basketball
1:00 PM
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Pudgie Pie Feast
Urban Ecology Center
1500 E. Park Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon - Giant Film
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Noon Year's Eve Party
11-12:30 p.m.
Greenfield Public Library,
5310 W Layton Ave,Greenfield,WI
SUNDAY
Harlem Globetrotters
1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
New Year's Eve Fireworks Show
8:30 p.m.
Deer District’s flat lot, off the corner of W. State St. and N. 6th St.
New Years Eve at Noon
Betty Brinn Children's Museum
929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
NYE MKE 2024 -
An EPIC New Years Eve party
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
New Years Eve Masquerade Ball at The Iron Horse Hotel
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W. Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
ARIA's New Year's Eve Dinner
ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel,
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
New Year's Eve
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Sartori Big Cheese Drop & New Year's Eve Party
Plymouth Arts Center
520 E. Mill Street, Plymouth, WI 53073
