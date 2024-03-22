Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: WWE Smackdown, Easter egg events and maple sugaring lessons

MILWAUKEE — Don't let a snowy Friday give you cabin fever. There's always something to do in southeast Wisconsin! It's always a great time to get out and enjoy all that our area has to offer. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

WWE Smack Down

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

2024 Realtors® Home & Garden Show

Exposition Center

Wisconsin State Fair Park

8200 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI 53214

Laser Show

Planetarium

1900 E Kenwood Blvd

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Milwaukee Wave vs. San Diego Sockers

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Western Kentucky Vs. Marquette Men's Basketball

1:00 p.m.

GILBERTO SANTA ROSA

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tosa Restaurant Week

ENDS 3/23

Various Locations

Egg-stravaganza

Friday, March 22 at Andrew Douglas MS (3620 N. 18th St.), from 5pm - 8pm.

Saturday, March 23 at Bay View HS (2751 S. Lenox St.), from 4:30pm - 8pm.

SATURDAY

We Them One's Comedy Tour

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Maple Sugar Time! Morning Session

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

1111 E. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, WI 53217

24th Annual Humboldt Park Easter Egg Hunt

More than 5,000 candy-filled eggs at the 24th annual Easter Egg Hunt

3000 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Bunny Hop Festival

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Bunny Trains at East Troy Railroad

East Troy Depot: 2002 Church Street,

East Troy, Wis.

Milwaukee Admirals

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Marquette Women's Basketball vs. Ole Miss

3:45 p.m.

Northern Lights

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

1900 E Kenwood Blvd

Milwaukee, WI 53211

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Family Night

Fiserv Forum,

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave Milwaukee, WI

