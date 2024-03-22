Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: WWE Smackdown, Easter egg events and maple sugaring lessons

MILWAUKEE — Don't let a snowy Friday give you cabin fever. There's always something to do in southeast Wisconsin! It's always a great time to get out and enjoy all that our area has to offer. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
WWE Smack Down
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
2024 Realtors® Home & Garden Show
Exposition Center
Wisconsin State Fair Park
8200 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI 53214
Laser Show
Planetarium
1900 E Kenwood Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Milwaukee Wave vs. San Diego Sockers
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Western Kentucky Vs. Marquette Men's Basketball
1:00 p.m.
GILBERTO SANTA ROSA
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tosa Restaurant Week
ENDS 3/23
Various Locations
Egg-stravaganza
Friday, March 22 at Andrew Douglas MS (3620 N. 18th St.), from 5pm - 8pm.
Saturday, March 23 at Bay View HS (2751 S. Lenox St.), from 4:30pm - 8pm.
SATURDAY
We Them One's Comedy Tour
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Maple Sugar Time! Morning Session
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
1111 E. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, WI 53217
24th Annual Humboldt Park Easter Egg Hunt
More than 5,000 candy-filled eggs at the 24th annual Easter Egg Hunt
3000 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Bunny Hop Festival
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217
Bunny Trains at East Troy Railroad
East Troy Depot: 2002 Church Street,
East Troy, Wis.
Milwaukee Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Marquette Women's Basketball vs. Ole Miss
3:45 p.m.
Northern Lights
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
1900 E Kenwood Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53211
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Family Night
Fiserv Forum,
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave Milwaukee, WI
