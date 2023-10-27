Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: WWE Smackdown, Dracula, Día de los Muertos at the Domes and more

MILWAUKEE — We're trucking through the month of October! Here are some events we found happening this weekend Friday Oct. 27 - Sunday Oct. 29 in southeast Wisconsin.

Ongoing October Events:



FRIDAY

WWE SMACKDOWN

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Caminata de los Recuerdos – Remembrance Walk

5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Urban Ecology Center

3700 W. Pierce St.,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Dracula

10/26-10/29

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival 2023

Runs Through Oct 29

Greendale Gazebo Park

5716 Broad St,

Greendale, WI 53129-2401

Día de los Muertos at the Domes

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Mitchell Park Domes

524 S. Layton Boulevard,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

The Addams Family & Annabelle Comes Home

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Hales Corners Library Trunk and Treat

5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

5885 South 116th Street,

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Calvary Presbyterian Church

628 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Whiskey Festival 2023

Hilton Milwaukee City Center

509 W. Wisconsin Ave

BAYSHORE BOOgie Bash & Costume Contest

5 – 8 p.m.

5800 N. Bayshore Drive

SATURDAY

The 1975 with special guest Dora Jar

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Wild vs. Admirals

6:00 p.m.

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Film with Orchestra

7:30p on Saturday, October 28

2:30p on Sunday, October 29

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park

920 N Water St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Betty BOO's Spooktacular

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Fall Festival

Milwaukee Public Library

7715 W. Good Hope Rd.,

Milwaukee, WI 53223

Dia de los Muertos 5K & Festival

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2405 W Forest Home Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Decorate a ‘pumpkin’

1:00pm-3:00pm

Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Coco & M3GAN & Cocaine Bear

The Milky Way Drive-In

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Latino Family Expo & Festival

Presented By: El Conquistador Latino Newspaper

South Division High School

1499 W Lapham Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53204, United States

Trick or Treat at the Latino Family Expo & Festival

2607 South 5th Street,

Milwaukee, WI, USA.

Spooky City

9:00 a.m.

Burlington transforms into Spooky City for the 34th year

Downtown Burlington

E Jefferson St - Burlington, WI 53105

Hales Corners Trunk Or Treat

At Lutheran Church and School from 11-12:30.

**opens early, at 10:30, for children with special needs.

Trick Or Read

Trick O Read will feature interactive storytelling, hands-on activities, and a book giveaway for adults and children of all ages.

1:00 - 4:00 PM

Joyce's House Education Center

5601 West North Avenue

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

SUNDAY

Hawks Vs. Bucks

6:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Dia de Los Muertos

1:00 PM

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY!

2:00 PM

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Howl-o-ween 5K Run For The Dogs

Lake Andrea

9900 Terwall Terrace -

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

