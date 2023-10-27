Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: WWE Smackdown, Dracula, Día de los Muertos at the Domes and more

MILWAUKEE — We're trucking through the month of October! Here are some events we found happening this weekend Friday Oct. 27 - Sunday Oct. 29 in southeast Wisconsin.
Ongoing October Events:
-
China Lights 2023: Nature's Glow
-
Harry Potter Film Festival in Cedarburg
-
Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo
-
Hill Has Eyes - Haunt
- Dream, Quickie! Dream!
- The Hollows at Phantom Lake YMCA
FRIDAY
WWE SMACKDOWN
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Caminata de los Recuerdos – Remembrance Walk
5:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Urban Ecology Center
3700 W. Pierce St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Dracula
10/26-10/29
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival 2023
Runs Through Oct 29
Greendale Gazebo Park
5716 Broad St,
Greendale, WI 53129-2401
Día de los Muertos at the Domes
6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Mitchell Park Domes
524 S. Layton Boulevard,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
The Addams Family & Annabelle Comes Home
The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Hales Corners Library Trunk and Treat
5:30 PM to 6:30 PM
5885 South 116th Street,
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Calvary Presbyterian Church
628 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Whiskey Festival 2023
Hilton Milwaukee City Center
509 W. Wisconsin Ave
BAYSHORE BOOgie Bash & Costume Contest
5 – 8 p.m.
5800 N. Bayshore Drive
SATURDAY
The 1975 with special guest Dora Jar
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Wild vs. Admirals
6:00 p.m.
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
The Nightmare Before Christmas: Film with Orchestra
7:30p on Saturday, October 28
2:30p on Sunday, October 29
Bradley Symphony Center
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park
920 N Water St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Betty BOO's Spooktacular
Betty Brinn Children's Museum
929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Fall Festival
Milwaukee Public Library
7715 W. Good Hope Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Dia de los Muertos 5K & Festival
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
2405 W Forest Home Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Decorate a ‘pumpkin’
1:00pm-3:00pm
Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Coco & M3GAN & Cocaine Bear
The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Latino Family Expo & Festival
Presented By: El Conquistador Latino Newspaper
South Division High School
1499 W Lapham Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53204, United States
Trick or Treat at the Latino Family Expo & Festival
2607 South 5th Street,
Milwaukee, WI, USA.
Spooky City
9:00 a.m.
Burlington transforms into Spooky City for the 34th year
Downtown Burlington
E Jefferson St - Burlington, WI 53105
Hales Corners Trunk Or Treat
At Lutheran Church and School from 11-12:30.
**opens early, at 10:30, for children with special needs.
Trick Or Read
Trick O Read will feature interactive storytelling, hands-on activities, and a book giveaway for adults and children of all ages.
1:00 - 4:00 PM
Joyce's House Education Center
5601 West North Avenue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
SUNDAY
Hawks Vs. Bucks
6:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Dia de Los Muertos
1:00 PM
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY!
2:00 PM
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Howl-o-ween 5K Run For The Dogs
Lake Andrea
9900 Terwall Terrace -
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
