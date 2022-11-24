Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: World Cup, Small Business Saturday, treelighting and more

What are fun things happening in Milwaukee and SE Wisconsin this weekend? Here are some ideas
Posted at 5:23 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 06:23:42-05

MILWAUKEE — Many of us are entertaining family and friends following Thanksgiving this weekend. What better time to enjoy what Milwaukee has to offer than now!

TMJ4 compiled a list of fun events happening in the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Check them out below:

FRIDAY

USA vs. England
World Cup
Multiple Bars holding watch parties
Click here

A Jolly Holiday
Multiple times– Dec. 31, 2022
Skylight Music Theatre
158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI

Greendale Holiday Tree Lighting
6:00 p.m.
Historic Downtown Center of Greendale
5602 Broad St.
Greendale
53129

Milwaukee Bucks v. Cleveland Cavaliers
7:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee
53203

JINGLE BUS TOURS
-December 30
Thu – Sun | 6pm to 9pm
The Avenue 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Candy Cane Lane Kickoff
W. Oklahoma Ave., West Allis, WI 53227

SATURDAY
Small Business Saturday

Hip Hop Nutcracker
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
7:30 p.m.

Admirals vs. Rockford
KIDS CARNIVAL NIGHT
6:00 p.m.
UW Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Turkey Trot 5K - Brookfield, WI
7:00 a.m.
Fox Brook Park
2925 N. Barker Rd.
Brookfield
53045

SUNDAY
Milwaukee Markers Market
Discovery World Museum
500 N. Harbor Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Bucks v. Dallas Mavericks
7:00 p.m.
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee
53203

SANTA’S MAILBOX
November 1 – December 12
Cathedral Square Park
Place a child’s letter to Santa in Santa’s Mailbox. Be sure to include a return address because Santa and his extra special helpers will ensure each child receives a personalized reply. Holiday spirit delivers the letters – no postage required!

