Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Wisconsin State Fair, Bronzeville Week, Black Arts Fest MKE, and More

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair is finally here - a sure sign that summer in Milwaukee is starting to wind down. But don't let that stop you - get out there and enjoy it! Check out Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events below:
Friday
2024 Wisconsin State Fair
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
TLC With Jordan Sparks
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
Das Fest Wisconsin
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W. Lexington Boulevard,
Glendale, WI 53217
Ozaukee County Fair
Firemen’s Park, W65N796 Washington Ave.,
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Saturday
Barry Manilow
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Yung Gravy
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
Bronzeville Week
August 3-10
N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin
Caribbean and Latin America Festival & Parade
South 4th Street & West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53204
MobCraft Weird Fest Block Party
MobCraft Beer, Inc.
505 S 5th St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
8th Annual Wisconsin IPA Fest
Third Space Brewing
1505 W. St. Paul Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Black Arts Fest MKE
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Dance Fest 2024
325 E Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Root Beer Bash
The Yard at Bayshore,
5800 N. Bayshore Dr.,
Glendale, WI 53217
Sunday
Brothers Osborne
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
El Boricua es Otra Cosa
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall 121 E State St
Milwaukee, WI
Sunday Funday
Northwestern Mutual Community Park,
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
