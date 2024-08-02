Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Wisconsin State Fair, Bronzeville Week, Black Arts Fest MKE, and More

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair is finally here - a sure sign that summer in Milwaukee is starting to wind down. But don't let that stop you - get out there and enjoy it! Check out Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events below:

Friday

2024 Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

TLC With Jordan Sparks

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

Das Fest Wisconsin

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W. Lexington Boulevard,

Glendale, WI 53217

Ozaukee County Fair

Firemen’s Park, W65N796 Washington Ave.,

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Saturday

Barry Manilow

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Yung Gravy

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

Bronzeville Week

August 3-10

N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Caribbean and Latin America Festival & Parade

South 4th Street & West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53204

MobCraft Weird Fest Block Party

MobCraft Beer, Inc.

505 S 5th St,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

8th Annual Wisconsin IPA Fest

Third Space Brewing

1505 W. St. Paul Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Black Arts Fest MKE

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Dance Fest 2024

325 E Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Root Beer Bash

The Yard at Bayshore,

5800 N. Bayshore Dr.,

Glendale, WI 53217

Sunday

Brothers Osborne

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

El Boricua es Otra Cosa

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall 121 E State St

Milwaukee, WI

Sunday Funday

Northwestern Mutual Community Park,

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

