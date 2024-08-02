Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Wisconsin State Fair, Bronzeville Week, Black Arts Fest MKE, and More

Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair is finally here - a sure sign that summer in Milwaukee is starting to wind down. But don't let that stop you - get out there and enjoy it! Check out Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events below:

Friday

2024 Wisconsin State Fair
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

TLC With Jordan Sparks
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

Das Fest Wisconsin
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W. Lexington Boulevard,
Glendale, WI 53217

Ozaukee County Fair
Firemen’s Park, W65N796 Washington Ave.,
Cedarburg, WI 53012

Saturday

Barry Manilow
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Yung Gravy
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

Bronzeville Week
August 3-10
N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Caribbean and Latin America Festival & Parade
South 4th Street & West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53204

MobCraft Weird Fest Block Party
MobCraft Beer, Inc.
505 S 5th St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

8th Annual Wisconsin IPA Fest
Third Space Brewing
1505 W. St. Paul Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Black Arts Fest MKE
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Dance Fest 2024
325 E Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Root Beer Bash
The Yard at Bayshore,
5800 N. Bayshore Dr.,
Glendale, WI 53217

Sunday

Brothers Osborne
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

El Boricua es Otra Cosa
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall 121 E State St
Milwaukee, WI 

Sunday Funday
Northwestern Mutual Community Park,
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo