Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winterfest, Waukesha Janboree, Monster Jam and more

MILWAUKEE — Temperatures are finally starting to warm back up again in Southeast Wisconsin, which makes it a lot easier to get out and enjoy our winter wonderland! There's plenty to do in our area this weekend.

Check out this fun list:

FRIDAY

Admirals VS. Stars

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Gallery Night MKE

Friday, Jan. 19 – 5 to 9pm

Saturday, Jan. 20 – 10am to 4pm

Various Locations

All-Canada Show

Exhibition of all things for your fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventures in Canada.

325 South Moorland Rd.

Brookfield, WI 53005

Milwaukee Boat Show

Expo Center at State Fair Park

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Swim Spa, Hot Tub & Sauna Show.

Friday, January 19: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, January 20: 10am – 8pm

Sunday, January 21: 10am – 8pm

Original Cream Puff Pavilion

8200 W. Greenfield Ave

West Allis, 53219 United States

Waukesha Janboree

Jan. 19 through Sun, Jan. 28, 2024

Downtown

Waukesha, WI 53186

SATURDAY

Monster Jam

1/20-1/21

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Admirals VS. Stars

Teddy Bear Toss Game

Bring a new bear or stuffed animal and throw it on the ice after the Admirals score their first goal! The bears will be collected and donated to kids in need.

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Napoleon Dynamite

Screening + Cast Q&A

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Train Show at Mitchell Park Domes

January 20th - Sunday, March 17th

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

524 S Layton Blvd.,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Fire & Ice at Liberty Heights Park

Ice Skating, Broomball and More

1540 S. 62nd St.

West Allis, WI 53214

The City Review Basketball Showcase

Golda Meir vs. Hamilton at 11:00am (girls)

Audubon vs. Golda Meir at 12:45pm (boys)

Washington vs. Milwaukee School of Languages (MSL) at 2:15pm (girls)

Rufus King vs. North Division at 5:00pm (boys)

Marshall vs. Carmen Northwest at 6:30pm (boys)

Al McGuire Center at Marquette University

770 N. 12th St.

Milwaukee, WI

Take it Outside

Embrace the cold and snow by trying skis, snowshoes, and more

Menomonee Valley

3700 W. Pierce

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Town of Delavan-Winterfest

Waters Edge at Community Park

1220 South Shore Dr - Delavan, WI 53115

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Wave vs. Dallas Sidekicks

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Winterfest

Enjoy indoor activities for kids of all ages and families, guided winter walks and more.

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive

Hales Corners,

WI 53130 United States

