Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winterfest, Waukesha Janboree, Monster Jam and more

MILWAUKEE — Temperatures are finally starting to warm back up again in Southeast Wisconsin, which makes it a lot easier to get out and enjoy our winter wonderland! There's plenty to do in our area this weekend.
Check out this fun list:
FRIDAY
Admirals VS. Stars
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Gallery Night MKE
Friday, Jan. 19 – 5 to 9pm
Saturday, Jan. 20 – 10am to 4pm
Various Locations
All-Canada Show
Exhibition of all things for your fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventures in Canada.
325 South Moorland Rd.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Milwaukee Boat Show
Expo Center at State Fair Park
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States
Swim Spa, Hot Tub & Sauna Show.
Friday, January 19: 12pm – 8pm
Saturday, January 20: 10am – 8pm
Sunday, January 21: 10am – 8pm
Original Cream Puff Pavilion
8200 W. Greenfield Ave
West Allis, 53219 United States
Waukesha Janboree
Jan. 19 through Sun, Jan. 28, 2024
Downtown
Waukesha, WI 53186
SATURDAY
Monster Jam
1/20-1/21
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Admirals VS. Stars
Teddy Bear Toss Game
Bring a new bear or stuffed animal and throw it on the ice after the Admirals score their first goal! The bears will be collected and donated to kids in need.
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Napoleon Dynamite
Screening + Cast Q&A
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Train Show at Mitchell Park Domes
January 20th - Sunday, March 17th
Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory
524 S Layton Blvd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Fire & Ice at Liberty Heights Park
Ice Skating, Broomball and More
1540 S. 62nd St.
West Allis, WI 53214
The City Review Basketball Showcase
Golda Meir vs. Hamilton at 11:00am (girls)
Audubon vs. Golda Meir at 12:45pm (boys)
Washington vs. Milwaukee School of Languages (MSL) at 2:15pm (girls)
Rufus King vs. North Division at 5:00pm (boys)
Marshall vs. Carmen Northwest at 6:30pm (boys)
Al McGuire Center at Marquette University
770 N. 12th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Take it Outside
Embrace the cold and snow by trying skis, snowshoes, and more
Menomonee Valley
3700 W. Pierce
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Town of Delavan-Winterfest
Waters Edge at Community Park
1220 South Shore Dr - Delavan, WI 53115
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Wave vs. Dallas Sidekicks
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Winterfest
Enjoy indoor activities for kids of all ages and families, guided winter walks and more.
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive
Hales Corners,
WI 53130 United States
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.