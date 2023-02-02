Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winterfest Snow Sculpting Championship, Mitten Fest

From winter-themed festivals to Anime Milwaukee and a pet expo, there's plenty to check out across the county
Posted at 5:47 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 06:47:03-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's going to be a cold weekend but that isn't stopping organizers and businesses from hosting a wide variety of events! From winter-themed festivals to Anime Milwaukee and a pet expo, there's plenty to check out across the county.

Check out the full list of this weekend's events.

FRIDAY

Anime Milwaukee (AMKE)

  • 3 day event
  • WISCONSIN CENTER
  • 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Lake Geneva’s 28th Annual Winterfest: US National Snow Sculpting Championship

  • Runs until 2/5
  • Lake Geneva
  • 201 Wrigley Drive
  • Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SATURDAY

Mitten Fest in Bay View

  • Noon- 8:00 p.m.
  • Burnhearts
  • 2599 S Logan Ave, Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Sports Card Show

  • 9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M.
  • Salvation Army Community Center
  • 8853 S. Howell, Oak Creek, WI 53154

Winterfest in Washington Park

  • 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Washington Park
  • 1859 N. 40th St

Heat VS. Bucks

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Free Day Milwaukee County Zoo

  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Frost Fest

  • 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • War Memorial Center
  • 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive Milwaukee, WI 53202

Port Washington Winter Farmers Market

  • Inventors Brewpub
  • 435 N. Lake Street
  • Port Washington, WI, 53074

Pet Expo

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park
  • 640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 5321

SUNDAY

Utica City FC at Milwaukee Wave

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI

MKE Chili Bowl

  • 1:00 - 5:00 P.M ( General Admission)
  • Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
  • 1721 West Canal Street
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

