Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winterfest Snow Sculpting Championship, Mitten Fest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's going to be a cold weekend but that isn't stopping organizers and businesses from hosting a wide variety of events! From winter-themed festivals to Anime Milwaukee and a pet expo, there's plenty to check out across the county.

Check out the full list of this weekend's events.

FRIDAY

Anime Milwaukee (AMKE)



3 day event

WISCONSIN CENTER

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Lake Geneva’s 28th Annual Winterfest: US National Snow Sculpting Championship



Runs until 2/5

Lake Geneva

201 Wrigley Drive

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SATURDAY

Mitten Fest in Bay View



Noon- 8:00 p.m.

Burnhearts

2599 S Logan Ave, Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Sports Card Show



9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M.

Salvation Army Community Center

8853 S. Howell, Oak Creek, WI 53154

Winterfest in Washington Park



10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Washington Park

1859 N. 40th St

Heat VS. Bucks



7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Free Day Milwaukee County Zoo



Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Frost Fest



1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

War Memorial Center

750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive Milwaukee, WI 53202

Port Washington Winter Farmers Market



Inventors Brewpub

435 N. Lake Street

Port Washington, WI, 53074

Pet Expo



10:00 a.m.

Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 5321

SUNDAY

Utica City FC at Milwaukee Wave



1:00 p.m.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI

MKE Chili Bowl



1:00 - 5:00 P.M ( General Admission)

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

1721 West Canal Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

