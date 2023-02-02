Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winterfest Snow Sculpting Championship, Mitten Fest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's going to be a cold weekend but that isn't stopping organizers and businesses from hosting a wide variety of events! From winter-themed festivals to Anime Milwaukee and a pet expo, there's plenty to check out across the county.
Check out the full list of this weekend's events.
FRIDAY
- 3 day event
- WISCONSIN CENTER
- 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Lake Geneva’s 28th Annual Winterfest: US National Snow Sculpting Championship
- Runs until 2/5
- Lake Geneva
- 201 Wrigley Drive
- Lake Geneva, WI 53147
SATURDAY
- Noon- 8:00 p.m.
- Burnhearts
- 2599 S Logan Ave, Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin
- 9:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M.
- Salvation Army Community Center
- 8853 S. Howell, Oak Creek, WI 53154
- 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Washington Park
- 1859 N. 40th St
Heat VS. Bucks
- 7:00 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Family Free Day Milwaukee County Zoo
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- War Memorial Center
- 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive Milwaukee, WI 53202
Port Washington Winter Farmers Market
- Inventors Brewpub
- 435 N. Lake Street
- Port Washington, WI, 53074
- 10:00 a.m.
- Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park
- 640 S 84th St - West Allis, WI 5321
SUNDAY
Utica City FC at Milwaukee Wave
- 1:00 p.m.
- UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- 1:00 - 5:00 P.M ( General Admission)
- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
- 1721 West Canal Street
- Milwaukee, WI 53233