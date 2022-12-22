Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter storm, Christmas impacts events

If you are looking for some fun activities this weekend, look no further
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 06:30:52-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With a big winter storm coming in, it's likely that you're planning to just stay indoors, maybe watch some Christmas movies, and spend time with family. But, if you are looking for some fun activities this weekend, look no further!

Here's a list of some of the fun things happening around Milwaukee in the coming days.

FRIDAY

  • Holiday Hurrah! at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice- CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Ballet: The Nutcracker

  • 12/10-12/24
  • 128 N. Jackson St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 5320

A Jolly Holiday

  • Multiple times– Dec. 31, 2022
  • Skylight Music Theatre
  • 158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI

A Christmas Carol

  • The Pabst Theater
  • 144 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

  • First Stage
  • 325 W. Walnut St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53212

Candy Cane Lane

  • Runs through Christmas Day
  • -96th Street to 92nd Street
  • -Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue

SUNDAY

Merry Christmas!

