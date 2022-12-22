Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter storm, Christmas impacts events

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With a big winter storm coming in, it's likely that you're planning to just stay indoors, maybe watch some Christmas movies, and spend time with family. But, if you are looking for some fun activities this weekend, look no further!
Here's a list of some of the fun things happening around Milwaukee in the coming days.
FRIDAY
- Holiday Hurrah! at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice- CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER
SATURDAY
Milwaukee Ballet: The Nutcracker
- 12/10-12/24
- 128 N. Jackson St.
- Milwaukee, WI 5320
- Multiple times– Dec. 31, 2022
- Skylight Music Theatre
- 158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI
- The Pabst Theater
- 144 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- First Stage
- 325 W. Walnut St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Runs through Christmas Day
- -96th Street to 92nd Street
- -Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue
SUNDAY
Merry Christmas!