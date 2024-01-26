Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter Realms, Snow Daze Festival and a Candlelight Concert

Winter is a perfect time to get outdoors in Wisconsin! Check out all the activities in the Milwaukee area in our Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 07:48:13-05

MILWAUKEE — Winter is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all Wisconsin has to offer! There's plenty going on around the Milwaukee area this weekend to keep you entertained. Check out this list:

FRIDAY

Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
St. James 1868 Wedding & Event Venue
833 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Ice Hogs vs. Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Baseball, Bullseyes & Brews
NorthSouth Club
230 E Pittsburgh Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Bernard Labadie
1/26 & 1/27
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Boat Show
Friday, Jan. 26: 12pm – 8pm
Saturday, Jan. 27: 10am – 8pm
Sunday, Jan. 28: 10am – 5pm

Winterfest 2024
Friday, Jan. 26: Bingo, 10-11:15am, Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St.
Saturday, Jan. 27: Make & Take Crafts, 9am-noon
Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market, 557 E. Grand Ave
Sled Dog Demonstration, 11am-2pm, Leeson Park, 2200

Winter Realms- Lake Geneva
Geneva National Resort & Club
1091 Hidden Cottage Cir,
Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Saturday
MUBB vs Seton Hall
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

12th Annual Winter Carnival at the Lynden Sculpture Garden
2145 W. Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217

Ice Bear Fest
Third Space Brewing
1505 W. St. Paul Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Momentum Milwaukee Ballet II
Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center
340 E Puetz Rd ,
Oak Creek, WI 53154

CANSTRUCTION MILWAUKEE
View 12 colorful and creative sculptures—each made of at least 1,000 canned and non-perishable food items
January 27-28: Reduced admission of $15 for Museum Days
Milwaukee Public Museum,
800 W Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53233, USA

Stargazing with Pink Floyd
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells Street
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Kid Boogie Down Dance Party
Come inside where it’s warm and dance away the winter blues. Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Festival City Symphony
325 W Walnut St,
Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Snow Daze Festival
Veterans Memorial Park
5220 6th Ave, Kenosha, WI

Waukesha JanBoree
Various locations
Sunset/Candlelight Hike

Ice Sculpting Competition
Sunset/Candlelight Hike
Ice Fishing Clinic

Bricks & Minifigs Franklin -
Grand Opening
Legos Product store - Buy, Sell and Trade
2838 W Rawson Ave
Franklin, WI

SUNDAY
Lakefront Makers Market
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee Wave vs. Monterrey Flash
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Waukesha JanBoree
Various locations

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device