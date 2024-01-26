Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter Realms, Snow Daze Festival and a Candlelight Concert

MILWAUKEE — Winter is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all Wisconsin has to offer! There's plenty going on around the Milwaukee area this weekend to keep you entertained. Check out this list:

FRIDAY

Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More

St. James 1868 Wedding & Event Venue

833 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Ice Hogs vs. Admirals

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Baseball, Bullseyes & Brews

NorthSouth Club

230 E Pittsburgh Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Bernard Labadie

1/26 & 1/27

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Boat Show

Friday, Jan. 26: 12pm – 8pm

Saturday, Jan. 27: 10am – 8pm

Sunday, Jan. 28: 10am – 5pm

Winterfest 2024

Friday, Jan. 26: Bingo, 10-11:15am, Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Make & Take Crafts, 9am-noon

Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market, 557 E. Grand Ave

Sled Dog Demonstration, 11am-2pm, Leeson Park, 2200

Winter Realms- Lake Geneva

Geneva National Resort & Club

1091 Hidden Cottage Cir,

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Saturday

MUBB vs Seton Hall

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

12th Annual Winter Carnival at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Ice Bear Fest

Third Space Brewing

1505 W. St. Paul Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Momentum Milwaukee Ballet II

Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center

340 E Puetz Rd ,

Oak Creek, WI 53154

CANSTRUCTION MILWAUKEE

View 12 colorful and creative sculptures—each made of at least 1,000 canned and non-perishable food items

January 27-28: Reduced admission of $15 for Museum Days

Milwaukee Public Museum,

800 W Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53233, USA

Stargazing with Pink Floyd

Milwaukee Public Museum

800 W. Wells Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Kid Boogie Down Dance Party

Come inside where it’s warm and dance away the winter blues. Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!

The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Festival City Symphony

325 W Walnut St,

Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Snow Daze Festival

Veterans Memorial Park

5220 6th Ave, Kenosha, WI

Waukesha JanBoree

Various locations

Sunset/Candlelight Hike

Ice Sculpting Competition

Sunset/Candlelight Hike

Ice Fishing Clinic

Bricks & Minifigs Franklin -

Grand Opening

Legos Product store - Buy, Sell and Trade

2838 W Rawson Ave

Franklin, WI

SUNDAY

Lakefront Makers Market

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee Wave vs. Monterrey Flash

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Waukesha JanBoree

Various locations



