Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter Realms, Snow Daze Festival and a Candlelight Concert

MILWAUKEE — Winter is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all Wisconsin has to offer! There's plenty going on around the Milwaukee area this weekend to keep you entertained. Check out this list:
FRIDAY
Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
St. James 1868 Wedding & Event Venue
833 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Ice Hogs vs. Admirals
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Baseball, Bullseyes & Brews
NorthSouth Club
230 E Pittsburgh Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Bernard Labadie
1/26 & 1/27
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Boat Show
Friday, Jan. 26: 12pm – 8pm
Saturday, Jan. 27: 10am – 8pm
Sunday, Jan. 28: 10am – 5pm
Winterfest 2024
Friday, Jan. 26: Bingo, 10-11:15am, Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St.
Saturday, Jan. 27: Make & Take Crafts, 9am-noon
Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market, 557 E. Grand Ave
Sled Dog Demonstration, 11am-2pm, Leeson Park, 2200
Winter Realms- Lake Geneva
Geneva National Resort & Club
1091 Hidden Cottage Cir,
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Saturday
MUBB vs Seton Hall
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
12th Annual Winter Carnival at the Lynden Sculpture Garden
2145 W. Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Ice Bear Fest
Third Space Brewing
1505 W. St. Paul Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Momentum Milwaukee Ballet II
Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center
340 E Puetz Rd ,
Oak Creek, WI 53154
CANSTRUCTION MILWAUKEE
View 12 colorful and creative sculptures—each made of at least 1,000 canned and non-perishable food items
January 27-28: Reduced admission of $15 for Museum Days
Milwaukee Public Museum,
800 W Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53233, USA
Stargazing with Pink Floyd
Milwaukee Public Museum
800 W. Wells Street
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Kid Boogie Down Dance Party
Come inside where it’s warm and dance away the winter blues. Live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more!
The Bavarian Bierhaus
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI
Festival City Symphony
325 W Walnut St,
Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin
Snow Daze Festival
Veterans Memorial Park
5220 6th Ave, Kenosha, WI
Waukesha JanBoree
Various locations
Sunset/Candlelight Hike
Ice Sculpting Competition
Sunset/Candlelight Hike
Ice Fishing Clinic
Bricks & Minifigs Franklin -
Grand Opening
Legos Product store - Buy, Sell and Trade
2838 W Rawson Ave
Franklin, WI
SUNDAY
Lakefront Makers Market
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Milwaukee Wave vs. Monterrey Flash
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Waukesha JanBoree
Various locations
