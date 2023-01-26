Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter Carnival, Chili-fest, Scotty McCreery Post-Admirals Game Concert

It may be snowy and cold but that's not stopping events from happening this weekend! There's plenty to check out from the Admirals game featuring a post-game concert, to a beer garden and food tasting at the Racine Zoo.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 08:05:48-05

FRIDAY

Neptune and Water Music

  • 7:30p on Friday, January 27
  • 7:30p on Saturday, January 28
  • 2:30p on Sunday, January 29
  • Bradley Symphony Center
  • 212 W Wisconsin Ave

UW Badger Band - Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

SATURDAY

BRRR…GARDEN BEER AND FOOD TASTING AT RACINE ZOO

  • 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Racine Zoo
  • 2131 N. Main Street
  • Racine, WI 53402

Chili-Fest

  • 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Downtown Oconomowoc
  • 133 East Wisconsin Avenue
  • Oconomowoc, WI 53066

11th Annual Winter Carnival

  • Lynden Sculpture Garden
  • 2145 W. Brown Deer Road
  • Milwaukee, WI 53217

Winter Carival

  • 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • 3000 Hwy PV
  • West Bend, WI 53095
  • 262-677-5060
  • WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR PARK & CONFERENCE CENTER

Scotty McCreery Post-Game Concert - Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

SUNDAY

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

