Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter Carnival, Chili-fest, Scotty McCreery Post-Admirals Game Concert

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It may be snowy and cold but that's not stopping events from happening this weekend! There's plenty to check out from the Admirals game featuring a post-game concert, to a beer garden and food tasting at the Racine Zoo.
Check out our full list of events happening this weekend.
FRIDAY
- 7:30p on Friday, January 27
- 7:30p on Saturday, January 28
- 2:30p on Sunday, January 29
- Bradley Symphony Center
- 212 W Wisconsin Ave
UW Badger Band - Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
- 7:00 p.m.
- Panther Arena
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
SATURDAY
BRRR…GARDEN BEER AND FOOD TASTING AT RACINE ZOO
- 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Racine Zoo
- 2131 N. Main Street
- Racine, WI 53402
- 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- Downtown Oconomowoc
- 133 East Wisconsin Avenue
- Oconomowoc, WI 53066
- Lynden Sculpture Garden
- 2145 W. Brown Deer Road
- Milwaukee, WI 53217
- 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- 3000 Hwy PV
- West Bend, WI 53095
- 262-677-5060
- WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR PARK & CONFERENCE CENTER
Scotty McCreery Post-Game Concert - Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
- 6:00 p.m.
- Panther Arena
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
SUNDAY
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- 7:00 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53203