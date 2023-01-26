Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winter Carnival, Chili-fest, Scotty McCreery Post-Admirals Game Concert

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It may be snowy and cold but that's not stopping events from happening this weekend! There's plenty to check out from the Admirals game featuring a post-game concert, to a beer garden and food tasting at the Racine Zoo.

FRIDAY

Neptune and Water Music



7:30p on Friday, January 27

7:30p on Saturday, January 28

2:30p on Sunday, January 29

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave

UW Badger Band - Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs



7:00 p.m.

Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

SATURDAY

BRRR…GARDEN BEER AND FOOD TASTING AT RACINE ZOO



12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Racine Zoo

2131 N. Main Street

Racine, WI 53402



Chili-Fest



11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Downtown Oconomowoc

133 East Wisconsin Avenue

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

11th Annual Winter Carnival



Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Winter Carival



10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

3000 Hwy PV

West Bend, WI 53095

262-677-5060

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR PARK & CONFERENCE CENTER

Scotty McCreery Post-Game Concert - Milwaukee Admirals vs. Grand Rapids Griffins



6:00 p.m.

Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

SUNDAY

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks



7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

