Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Will Ferrell look-alike contest, EDM holiday party, and Christkindl Market

There are just 5 days until Christmas! But don't worry, if you're last-minute shopping or simply want to soak up some holiday cheer there are plenty of things for you to see and do this weekend.

FRIDAY

EDM will take over the Miramar Theatre on Friday on Milwaukee's east side for the "Winter Wubz" holiday party featuring sets from Wolfbiter, Blaze Orange, and Stickman. Plus, free pizza from Lisa's Pizza.

SATURDAY

Or maybe you're in the mood for a soulful Christmas, Brew City Soul will be performing at the Cooperage on Saturday and there's a special bonus — everyone who attends will get one free ticket to Summerfest 2025!

SUNDAY

If you just want to shout "Santa! I know him!" Lakefront Brewery is hosting a screening of the movie Elfat noon on Sunday and afterward, there is going to be a Will Ferrell look-alike contest.

Finally, for the last-minute shoppers the Christkindlmarkt continues all weekend in the Tosa Villageand the Wisconsin State Fair is launching its biggest sale of the year, you can score tickets for just $13 and holiday bundle deals that will save you up to 40 percent.

