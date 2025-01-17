Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: West Bend Winter Warm Up, Anime-Fest, a race at the Zoo and more!

Here's your roundup of some of the top weekend events in southeast Wisconsin for the weekend of January 17-19:

The Bucks are back in Milwaukee this weekend - it's an Eastern Conference showdown as the Toronto Raptors visit Fiserv Forum on Friday night. Tip-off is 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers. That game is a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

In West Bend the Winter Warm-Upbegins Friday afternoon! Explore more than 50 ice sculptures dotted around downtown and the riverwalk. There will be live music to enjoy, and free marshmallow roasting all weekend long.

Watch: Get your weekend plans from Andrea Albers:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: January 17-19

On Saturday, Anime-Fest takes over the Four Points Sheraton Airport hotel in Milwaukee. Admission is $20 but kids 11 and under get in free. Expect a cosplay contest and anime trivia, and you can meet voice actors from shows like Dragon Ball Z and Ed, Edd n Eddy.

And a winter tradition returns Sunday at the Milwaukee County Zoo - it's the 45th annual Samson Stomp and Romp! You can choose from 3 races — a 5k, 2-mile, or 1-mile route to explore the zoo and help support the animals you see. This event honors one of the zoo's most famous and beloved residents, Samson the silverback gorilla. The race will be held rain or shine, snow or cold. However, the zoo does reserve the right to cancel due to severe weather or dangerous conditions.

