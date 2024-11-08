Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Veterans Day, Corvina Fall Grand Wine Tasting, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

MILWAUKEE — We finally made it to the weekend! And there's always something to do in southeast Wisconsin! Check out Adriana's full list of fun and exciting things to do for the whole family!

FRIDAY

Little Big Town and Sugarland: Take Me Home Tour

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W.

Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI

Corvina Presents: Fall Grand Wine Tasting

Tuckaway Country Club

6901 W Drexel Ave Franklin WI 53132

Diwali Celebration

UWM Planetarium

UWM Planetarium1900 E Kenwood Blvd PHY 139,

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Kids Impact Community 10th Birthday Party

2001 Good Hope Rd., WI 53209

Milwaukee, WI

Upper Deck Golf

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

SATURDAY

Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Milwaukee

Phillips and Wisconsin avenues

Vets Day 5k/10K

War Memorial

750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202 US

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves

Salute to Our Military-

Active Military and Veterans Enjoy up to 6 complimentary tickets and the ability to purchase more at a discounted price.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Holiday Market 2024 by re:Craft and Relic

re:Craft & Relic

6000 W. Ryan Road,

Franklin, WI 53132

Turkey Trails 5k/10k

4800 S Lake Dr,

Cudahy, WI 53110

Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Downtown Racine

Racine, WI

SUNDAY

Brawl in the Beer Hall

Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

1872 N. Commerce Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Fiserv Forum

1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Veterans Day Celebration

400 W Canal St, Milwaukee,

WI, United States, Wisconsin 53203

