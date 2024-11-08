Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Veterans Day, Corvina Fall Grand Wine Tasting, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

MILWAUKEE — We finally made it to the weekend! And there's always something to do in southeast Wisconsin! Check out Adriana's full list of fun and exciting things to do for the whole family!
FRIDAY
Little Big Town and Sugarland: Take Me Home Tour
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W.
Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Corvina Presents: Fall Grand Wine Tasting
Tuckaway Country Club
6901 W Drexel Ave Franklin WI 53132
Diwali Celebration
UWM Planetarium
UWM Planetarium1900 E Kenwood Blvd PHY 139,
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Kids Impact Community 10th Birthday Party
2001 Good Hope Rd., WI 53209
Milwaukee, WI
Upper Deck Golf
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
SATURDAY
Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade
Downtown Milwaukee
Phillips and Wisconsin avenues
Vets Day 5k/10K
War Memorial
750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53202 US
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Chicago Wolves
Salute to Our Military-
Active Military and Veterans Enjoy up to 6 complimentary tickets and the ability to purchase more at a discounted price.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Holiday Market 2024 by re:Craft and Relic
re:Craft & Relic
6000 W. Ryan Road,
Franklin, WI 53132
Turkey Trails 5k/10k
4800 S Lake Dr,
Cudahy, WI 53110
Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree-Lighting Ceremony
Downtown Racine
Racine, WI
SUNDAY
Brawl in the Beer Hall
Lakefront Brewery, Inc.
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
Fiserv Forum
1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Veterans Day Celebration
400 W Canal St, Milwaukee,
WI, United States, Wisconsin 53203
