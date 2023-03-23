Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Tosa Restaurant Week, Sour Fest, Future and Impractical Jokers

MILWAUKEE — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, here are a few events happening across SE Wisconsin:

FRIDAY

Tosa Restaurant Week



Mar 23, 2023 - Apr 1, 2023

Discover Wauwatosa

725 W North Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Big Balloon Build – Lake Geneva



Covenant Harbor

1724 W Main Street - Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SATURDAY

Sour Fest



MobCraft Beer

505 S. 5th St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Impractical Jokers



8:00 P.M.

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Ben Rector



Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Yo La Tengo



7: 00 P.M.

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY

Future



7:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

