Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Tosa Restaurant Week, Sour Fest, Future and Impractical Jokers

Fun things to do this weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 24-26
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, here are a few events happening across SE Wisconsin.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 07:49:58-04

MILWAUKEE — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, here are a few events happening across SE Wisconsin:

FRIDAY

Tosa Restaurant Week

  • Mar 23, 2023 - Apr 1, 2023
  • Discover Wauwatosa
  • 725 W North Avenue
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Big Balloon Build – Lake Geneva

  • Covenant Harbor
  • 1724 W Main Street - Lake Geneva, WI 53147

SATURDAY

Sour Fest

  • MobCraft Beer
  • 505 S. 5th St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204

Impractical Jokers

  • 8:00 P.M.
  • Miller High Life Theatre
  • 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Ben Rector

  • Riverside Theater
  • 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Yo La Tengo

SUNDAY

Future

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News