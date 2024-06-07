Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Tosa Greek Fest, Pride Fest, Locust Street Fest, and T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest

Milwaukee is known for its festivals and this weekend is full of them! Whether you want to celebrate Greek heritage, pride, or just your love of Wisconisn, there's something for everyone.
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jun 07, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is known for its festivals and this weekend is full of them! Whether you want to celebrate Greek heritage, pride, or just your love of Wisconisn, there's something for everyone. Check out Adriana's full list.

FRIDAY
Pridefest
June 6, 2024 - June 8, 2024
200 N Harbor Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tosa Greek Fest 2024
June 7, 2024 - June 9, 2024
2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave.,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213

James and the Giant Peach
255 S Water St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

IndyCar Series
Runs through the weekend
**Big race is on Sunday**
Road America
N 7390 WI-67,
Plymouth, WI 53073

SATURDAY
T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest
2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
 Milwaukee, WI 53233

Viva MKE Marketplace
Mexican Fiesta/WHSF
2997 S. 20th St,
Milwaukee, WI 53215

Breathwork in the Garden
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee, WI Water Lantern Festival
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Run the Yard 5K & 10 Mile Race
Zocalo Food Park
636 S. 6th Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Ride With Pride
House of Harley-Davidson
6221 W Layton Ave -
Greenfield, WI 53220

SUNDAY
Milwaukee Pride Parade
2:00PM Step Off Time
2nd St in Walker’s Point between
Scott St & Seeboth St

Pride Block Party
Fat Daddy's
120 W. National Ave.,
Walker's Point, Milwaukee, WI 53204

45th Annual Locust Street Festival
Locust Street between Holton and Humboldt,
Milwaukee , WI 53212

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pride Month 2024 480x360.png

Celebrate Pride Month with TMJ4 News