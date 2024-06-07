Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Tosa Greek Fest, Pride Fest, Locust Street Fest, and T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is known for its festivals and this weekend is full of them! Whether you want to celebrate Greek heritage, pride, or just your love of Wisconisn, there's something for everyone. Check out Adriana's full list.
FRIDAY
Pridefest
June 6, 2024 - June 8, 2024
200 N Harbor Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tosa Greek Fest 2024
June 7, 2024 - June 9, 2024
2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave.,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
James and the Giant Peach
255 S Water St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
IndyCar Series
Runs through the weekend
**Big race is on Sunday**
Road America
N 7390 WI-67,
Plymouth, WI 53073
SATURDAY
T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest
2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Viva MKE Marketplace
Mexican Fiesta/WHSF
2997 S. 20th St,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Breathwork in the Garden
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
2220 N. Terrace Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee, WI Water Lantern Festival
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Run the Yard 5K & 10 Mile Race
Zocalo Food Park
636 S. 6th Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Ride With Pride
House of Harley-Davidson
6221 W Layton Ave -
Greenfield, WI 53220
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Pride Parade
2:00PM Step Off Time
2nd St in Walker’s Point between
Scott St & Seeboth St
Pride Block Party
Fat Daddy's
120 W. National Ave.,
Walker's Point, Milwaukee, WI 53204
45th Annual Locust Street Festival
Locust Street between Holton and Humboldt,
Milwaukee , WI 53212
