Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Tosa Greek Fest, Pride Fest, Locust Street Fest, and T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is known for its festivals and this weekend is full of them! Whether you want to celebrate Greek heritage, pride, or just your love of Wisconisn, there's something for everyone. Check out Adriana's full list.

FRIDAY

Pridefest

June 6, 2024 - June 8, 2024

200 N Harbor Dr.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Tosa Greek Fest 2024

June 7, 2024 - June 9, 2024

2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave.,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

James and the Giant Peach

255 S Water St,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

IndyCar Series

Runs through the weekend

**Big race is on Sunday**

Road America

N 7390 WI-67,

Plymouth, WI 53073

SATURDAY

T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest

2401 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Viva MKE Marketplace

Mexican Fiesta/WHSF

2997 S. 20th St,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Breathwork in the Garden

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee, WI Water Lantern Festival

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Run the Yard 5K & 10 Mile Race

Zocalo Food Park

636 S. 6th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Ride With Pride

House of Harley-Davidson

6221 W Layton Ave -

Greenfield, WI 53220

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Pride Parade

2:00PM Step Off Time

2nd St in Walker’s Point between

Scott St & Seeboth St

Pride Block Party

Fat Daddy's

120 W. National Ave.,

Walker's Point, Milwaukee, WI 53204

45th Annual Locust Street Festival

Locust Street between Holton and Humboldt,

Milwaukee , WI 53212

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error