Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: The Ikea Family Kite Festival and Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies

MILWAUKEE — It's Memorial Day Weekend in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do. You can honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country, or kick off the unofficial start to summer.

FRIDAY

Field of Flags Special Ceremony, at Veterans Park

11:00 A.M.

Veterans Park, near the War Memorial

750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Attend the ceremony honoring Wisconsin's fallen brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We will place 27,316 flags this year, representing Wisconsin’s service members killed in action from the Civil War through the present.

Paper Airplane Day

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Admirals Watch Party

Major Goolsby's.

340 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

The Ikea Family Kite Festival

Gift of Wings, Inc. Kite Store

McKinley Marina, Veterans Park.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wonder Wagon at Heal the Hood Block Party

MLK & Center - 6th and Center,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Remembrance Rhythms: A Memorial Day Street Celebration

N88 W16447 Main Street,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Brady Street Buskers

May 25th.

11 AM – 2:30 PM

Sidewalks along Brady St

BikerFest Block Party

Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Bear Paw Adventure Park

Opens for the Season

10006 7 Mile Rd,

Caledonia, WI 53108

Celebrate Spring Event

12246 N Farmdale Rd.

Mequon, WI, United States, Wisconsin

SUNDAY

Memorial Ride

State Fair Park Park n Ride to the War Memorial Center

The ride stages at the park n ride (76th and Adler) at 9:30am leaves at 10:45.

It is a motorcycle event only

Admirals Game 5 * If Necessary

5:00 p.m.

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

MONDAY — MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day ceremonies

Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

2405 W. Forest Home Ave

Milwaukee Memorial Day Ride

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

This no-drop slow roll will include visit to Wood National Cemetery,

the War Memorial, and Veteran’s Park.

Memorial Day Event

Wisconsin Memorial Park

13235 W. Capitol Drive

Brookfield, WI, 53005

VA’s Memorial Day ceremony

5000 W. National Ave.

In addition, volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 25.

Waukesha Memorial Day Observances

8am - 3pm: Avenue of Flags at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave.

10 am: River Service at Veterans Park, 710 N West Avenue.

11 am: Memorial Day Service at Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

