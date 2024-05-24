Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: The Ikea Family Kite Festival and Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies

MILWAUKEE — It's Memorial Day Weekend in southeast Wisconsin and there's plenty of things to do. You can honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country, or kick off the unofficial start to summer. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Field of Flags Special Ceremony, at Veterans Park
11:00 A.M.
Veterans Park, near the War Memorial
750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Attend the ceremony honoring Wisconsin's fallen brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We will place 27,316 flags this year, representing Wisconsin’s service members killed in action from the Civil War through the present.
Paper Airplane Day
Discovery World
500 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Admirals Watch Party
Major Goolsby's.
340 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
The Ikea Family Kite Festival
Gift of Wings, Inc. Kite Store
McKinley Marina, Veterans Park.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wonder Wagon at Heal the Hood Block Party
MLK & Center - 6th and Center,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Remembrance Rhythms: A Memorial Day Street Celebration
N88 W16447 Main Street,
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Brady Street Buskers
May 25th.
11 AM – 2:30 PM
Sidewalks along Brady St
BikerFest Block Party
Deer District
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Bear Paw Adventure Park
Opens for the Season
10006 7 Mile Rd,
Caledonia, WI 53108
Celebrate Spring Event
12246 N Farmdale Rd.
Mequon, WI, United States, Wisconsin
SUNDAY
Memorial Ride
State Fair Park Park n Ride to the War Memorial Center
The ride stages at the park n ride (76th and Adler) at 9:30am leaves at 10:45.
It is a motorcycle event only
Admirals Game 5 * If Necessary
5:00 p.m.
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
MONDAY — MEMORIAL DAY
Memorial Day ceremonies
Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum
2405 W. Forest Home Ave
Milwaukee Memorial Day Ride
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
This no-drop slow roll will include visit to Wood National Cemetery,
the War Memorial, and Veteran’s Park.
Memorial Day Event
Wisconsin Memorial Park
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI, 53005
VA’s Memorial Day ceremony
5000 W. National Ave.
In addition, volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 25.
Waukesha Memorial Day Observances
8am - 3pm: Avenue of Flags at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave.
10 am: River Service at Veterans Park, 710 N West Avenue.
11 am: Memorial Day Service at Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Avenue
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.