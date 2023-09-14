Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Tacos and Tequila Fest, Mexican Independence Day Festival, and more

MILWAUKEE — There is plenty to do this weekend Sept. 15-17, 2023 in the Milwaukee area. Here are some ideas to check out as we get into the fall weather groove.

FRIDAY

China Lights 2023: Nature's Glow

September 15 - October 29

Tuesdays - Sundays

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Wisconsin Bike Fed 35th Anniversary Party

A cookout, drinks, games and live 80’s music. Kids of all ages are welcome!

5-10pm

187 E Becher St, Milwaukee

Deer District Concert Series: Joe Wray

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

The Beer Garden

1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Tacos and Tequila Festival

NELLY, Fat Joe, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Baby Bash, Twista, Mike Jones, Petey Pablo & more!

3:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Franklin Field

7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Mexican Independence Day Festival

12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Carnival 12- 9:00 p.m.

UMOS Corporate Headquarters, 2701 S Chase Ave

22nd Annual Milwaukee River Challenge

This difficult 3-mile course on the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers attracts high school, collegiate and club teams from throughout the Midwest.

8:30 AM to 2:00 PM

25th and Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Summer Night Movie

Super Mario Bros in Gazebo Park

Bring your blankets and chairs and come on out to Greendale's Gazebo Park on Saturday September 16th for another family friendly movie! Gift of Wings will be on hand selling food, soda & water, ice cream and Popcorn will only be $1.00! Movie is FREE and starts at Dusk!

5798 Broad St, , Greendale, WI 53129

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Cedarburg Visitors Center

N58W6194 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Toty Ramos Sextet

8:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Bar Centro

804 E. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Just Between Friends of Milwaukee County Consignment Sale

September 16- 18

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214

Salsa Manzana

Celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with live music from Salsa Manzana, a high-energy, authentic Latin band featuring full horn and rhythm sections.

7:00 p.m.

641 E Forest St , Oconomowoc, WI 53066

FESTIVAL ORGULLO HISPANO

Festival Orgullo Hispano is a celebration of Latin American music, dance and traditional food, designed to showcase Kenosha's Latin American community.

11:00AM - 11:00PM

CELEBRATION PLACE, 5501 CALABRIA WAY

KENOSHA WI

Party on the Pavement

12 – 6 PM

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St

Racine, WI

SUNDAY

Walk to End Alzheimer's

8:00 am: Registration opens

9:30 am: Opening Ceremony

10:00 am: Walk starts

Henry Maier Festival Park - Briggs and Stratton Stage

Awkward Nerd Book Fair - 2023

Relive the nostalgia of your youth with a classic 90s themed Book Fair for adults! It's like the Fair you remember, but all grown up – and with a nerdy bent.

11am - 5pm

The Cooperage, 822 S Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cedarburg Visitors Center

N58W6194 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip