Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Tacos and Tequila Fest, Mexican Independence Day Festival, and more

MILWAUKEE — There is plenty to do this weekend Sept. 15-17, 2023 in the Milwaukee area. Here are some ideas to check out as we get into the fall weather groove.
FRIDAY
China Lights 2023: Nature's Glow
September 15 - October 29
Tuesdays - Sundays
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130
Wisconsin Bike Fed 35th Anniversary Party
A cookout, drinks, games and live 80’s music. Kids of all ages are welcome!
5-10pm
187 E Becher St, Milwaukee
Deer District Concert Series: Joe Wray
6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
The Beer Garden
1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
Tacos and Tequila Festival
NELLY, Fat Joe, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Baby Bash, Twista, Mike Jones, Petey Pablo & more!
3:00 PM to 10:30 PM
Franklin Field
7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132
Mexican Independence Day Festival
12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Parade starts at 10 a.m.
Carnival 12- 9:00 p.m.
UMOS Corporate Headquarters, 2701 S Chase Ave
22nd Annual Milwaukee River Challenge
This difficult 3-mile course on the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers attracts high school, collegiate and club teams from throughout the Midwest.
8:30 AM to 2:00 PM
25th and Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Summer Night Movie
Super Mario Bros in Gazebo Park
Bring your blankets and chairs and come on out to Greendale's Gazebo Park on Saturday September 16th for another family friendly movie! Gift of Wings will be on hand selling food, soda & water, ice cream and Popcorn will only be $1.00! Movie is FREE and starts at Dusk!
5798 Broad St, , Greendale, WI 53129
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Cedarburg Visitors Center
N58W6194 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012
Toty Ramos Sextet
8:00 PM to 10:30 PM
Bar Centro
804 E. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Just Between Friends of Milwaukee County Consignment Sale
September 16- 18
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214
Salsa Manzana
Celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with live music from Salsa Manzana, a high-energy, authentic Latin band featuring full horn and rhythm sections.
7:00 p.m.
641 E Forest St , Oconomowoc, WI 53066
FESTIVAL ORGULLO HISPANO
Festival Orgullo Hispano is a celebration of Latin American music, dance and traditional food, designed to showcase Kenosha's Latin American community.
11:00AM - 11:00PM
CELEBRATION PLACE, 5501 CALABRIA WAY
KENOSHA WI
Party on the Pavement
12 – 6 PM
Racine Art Museum
441 Main St
Racine, WI
SUNDAY
Walk to End Alzheimer's
8:00 am: Registration opens
9:30 am: Opening Ceremony
10:00 am: Walk starts
Henry Maier Festival Park - Briggs and Stratton Stage
Awkward Nerd Book Fair - 2023
Relive the nostalgia of your youth with a classic 90s themed Book Fair for adults! It's like the Fair you remember, but all grown up – and with a nerdy bent.
11am - 5pm
The Cooperage, 822 S Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Cedarburg Visitors Center
N58W6194 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012
