Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest, Polish Fest, Bike Week, Drifting cars

MILWAUKEE — Guess what! There are more festivals happening in Milwaukee this weekend. Sprecher Fest, Polish Fest, Bike Fest, Greek Fest... there's something for everyone.

Here are some of the things you can do in and around Milwaukee this weekend:

FRIDAY

Sprecher Fest 2022



The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Polish Fest



June 10-12 th

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

T-Pain Concert



3 p.m.

2401 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53233



Sprecher Fest 2022



The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival



12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Waukesha County Expo Center

1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI



Water Lantern Festival



6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Veterans Park

1010 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brew City Banger V2



80 cars drifting

9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Mile Speedway

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI



5th Street Bike Fest



6 p.m.

630 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI

Tosa Greek Fest



Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Church

Near 76th & North Avenue

ARTS, CRAFTS & DRAFTS FESTIVAL



10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Corners Of Brookfield

20111 W. Bluemound Road

Brookfield, WI 53045

SUNDAY

Sprecher Fest 2022



The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Pig Roast & Pincho Drive for the Puerto Rican Family Festival



1 a.m. - 4 p.m.

El Conquistador Latino Newspaper

4531 W Forest Home Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53219

Milwaukee’s Worst Locust Street Festival



10 a.m.

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust St.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip