Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest, Polish Fest, Bike Week, Drifting cars

Guess what! There are more festivals happening in Milwaukee this weekend. Sprecher Fest, Polish Fest, Bike Fest, Greek Fest... there's something for everyone.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jun 09, 2022
Guess what! There are more festivals happening in Milwaukee this weekend. Sprecher Fest, Polish Fest, Bike Fest, Greek Fest... there's something for everyone.

Here are some of the things you can do in and around Milwaukee this weekend:

FRIDAY
Sprecher Fest 2022

  • The Bavarian Bierhaus
  • 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Polish Fest

  • June 10-12 th
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY
T-Pain Concert

  • 3 p.m.
  • 2401 W Wisconsin Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53233

Sprecher Fest 2022

  • The Bavarian Bierhaus
  • 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

  • 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Waukesha County Expo Center
  • 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI

Water Lantern Festival

  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Brew City Banger V2

  • 80 cars drifting
  • 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • The Milwaukee Mile Speedway
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

5th Street Bike Fest

  • 6 p.m.
  • 630 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI

Tosa Greek Fest

  • Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Church
  • Near 76th & North Avenue

ARTS, CRAFTS & DRAFTS FESTIVAL

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Corners Of Brookfield
  • 20111 W. Bluemound Road
  • Brookfield, WI 53045

SUNDAY
Sprecher Fest 2022

  • The Bavarian Bierhaus
  • 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

Pig Roast & Pincho Drive for the Puerto Rican Family Festival

  • 1 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • El Conquistador Latino Newspaper
  • 4531 W Forest Home Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53219

Milwaukee’s Worst Locust Street Festival

  • 10 a.m.
  • Black Husky Brewing
  • 909 E. Locust St.

