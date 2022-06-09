Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest, Polish Fest, Bike Week, Drifting cars

MILWAUKEE — Guess what! There are more festivals happening in Milwaukee this weekend. Sprecher Fest, Polish Fest, Bike Fest, Greek Fest... there's something for everyone.
Here are some of the things you can do in and around Milwaukee this weekend:
FRIDAY
Sprecher Fest 2022
- The Bavarian Bierhaus
- 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI
- June 10-12 th
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI
SATURDAY
T-Pain Concert
- 3 p.m.
- 2401 W Wisconsin Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53233
- The Bavarian Bierhaus
- 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI
Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Waukesha County Expo Center
- 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Veterans Park
- 1010 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 80 cars drifting
- 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- The Milwaukee Mile Speedway
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI
- 6 p.m.
- 630 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI
- Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Church
- Near 76th & North Avenue
ARTS, CRAFTS & DRAFTS FESTIVAL
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Corners Of Brookfield
- 20111 W. Bluemound Road
- Brookfield, WI 53045
SUNDAY
Sprecher Fest 2022
- The Bavarian Bierhaus
- 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI
Pig Roast & Pincho Drive for the Puerto Rican Family Festival
- 1 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- El Conquistador Latino Newspaper
- 4531 W Forest Home Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53219
Milwaukee’s Worst Locust Street Festival
- 10 a.m.
- Black Husky Brewing
- 909 E. Locust St.